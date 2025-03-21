Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders has 1-word reaction to McNeese NIL sensation Amir Khan's iconic celly at March Madness

The No. 12-seeded McNeese State Cowboys beat the No. 5-seeded Clemson Tigers 69-67 in a thrilling first-round game on Thursday evening to score the first upset of the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys led 31-13 at halftime before the Tigers fought back in the second half to make it a close game.

It was also a bigger stage for Cowboys student manager, Amir Khan to strut his stuff in front of the nation after becoming a social media sensation due to his iconic walkouts with the team while holding a boom box playing rap music.

The upset and the stage worked as Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders took notice. Sanders reposted a picture on his Instagram stories of Khan wearing jewelry and striking his popular watch celebration.

The NFL-bound Shedeur captioned the post:

"Legendary"

Shedeur's IG stories

Despite not being a student-athlete, the McNeese State-affiliated Amir Khan became the first student manager to earn a NIL deal when he signed an endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings last week. Other deals quickly followed and he has since signed NIL deals with TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

Khan has also capitalized on the McNeese State Cowboys advancing to the NCAA Tournament to start selling his own merchandise to college basketball fans.

How McNeese's Amir Khan became a sensation

According to Amir Khan during an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, he started rapping the lyrics to a song and he was egged on by Cowboys players and began walking them out of the tunnel for games.

The trend went viral on various social media platforms, making the Cowboys' student-manager a famous face in college basketball circles.

"Not only did I know the song but it is one of my favorite songs," Khan said. “So yeah, I just rapped a few of the lyrics. Some of the players saw that I was rapping it and they just kind of hyped me up telling me, ‘Hey, just keep going, rap for us!’

"We had the camera on us, but that’s usually not a new thing. So yeah, I just I just rapping and having fun with it."

Expand Tweet

Amir Khan was almost a bigger attraction to the fans in Providence than the Cowboys players taking pictures with the fans. Cowboys cheerleaders even wore socks with his face plastered on them during the game against the Clemson Tigers.

Up next for the McNeese State Cowboys is a clash against the No. 4-seeded Purdue Boilermakers and another chance for Amir Khan to make a name for himself on the grandest stage of them all.

