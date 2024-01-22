College basketball injury report, January 21: Latest on Caleb Mills, Rollie Worster and more

The college basketball injury report for Sunday, Jan. 21, is not looking good for some teams and will significantly impact their games. The injuries will be critical to their outcomes, with many exciting, potentially close matchups set to unfold today.

Let's take a closer look at some of the players who are hampered by an injury of some sort.

College basketball injury report for Sunday, Jan. 21

Caleb Mills, Memphis

Senior guard Caleb Mills has been dealing with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. He is not playing in the No. 10 Memphis Tigers' showdown against the Tulane Green Wave today and has yet to appear in a game since Jan. 4 vs. the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Mills has been a decent player throughout his collegiate career but has struggled to get going this year, as he has averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.2 minutes of action. Despite the underwhelming numbers, he shoots 36.7% from the 3-point line.

Rollie Worster, Utah

Senior guard Rollie Worster has been doing well for the Utah Utes but is listed as questionable with a leg injury against the Oregon Ducks this afternoon. In 16 games, he has averaged 9.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg and 1.4 spg in 31.6 minutes of action.

Worster has not played since Jan. 11 against the UCLA Bruins, and it will be intriguing to see if he can suit up for today's game.

Braxton Bayless, Niagara

Senior guard Braxton Bayless has an undisclosed injury for the Niagara Purple Eagles and is listed as questionable for their clash against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. He has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 11.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.0 spg in 23.9 minutes per game.

Bayless has been electric shooting the basketball this season as he is connecting on 51.5% from the floor, shooting 50.0% of his 3-point attempts and 85.7% from the charity stripe. Bayless missed Friday's game against the Rider Broncs, so it will be intriguing to see if he will be available for today's action.

