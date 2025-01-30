College hoops fans are ecstatic as Azzi Fudd steps up amid Paige Bueckers' struggles for UConn: "People's princess was hooping!!"

Azzi Fudd led the UConn women’s basketball team to its 20th victory of the season in dominant fashion, defeating DePaul 84-58 on Wednesday night. While Paige Bueckers has typically been the team's go-to scorer, this time, Fudd took center stage.

Fudd, who had been relatively quiet in her previous two outings, exploded for 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while also dishing out five assists. Bueckers was limited to just eight points, tied for her lowest total of the season.

The impact of Fudd’s resurgence was highlighted on social media, particularly on X, where the Women’s Hoops Network shared a video showcasing her stellar gameplay.

College basketball fans quickly took notice of her clutch performance, with one enthusiast commenting:

"People's princess was hooping!!" a fan said, referencing Fudd's nickname.

"And 4 rebounds and a steal We love a nice stat line. " Another comment came

A couple of fans enjoyed seeing Azzi Fudd's aggressiveness.

"Loved seeing her be aggressive this game. " a fan said.

"Shes so strong. When she drives to the basket she looks like one of the strongest on the court, " someone else said.

Meanwhile, another fan lauded UConn's star trio.

"Tremendous Trio. Bueckers Fudd and Strong, " another comment reads

Azzi Fudd's UConn overcomes early sloppiness to dominate DePaul

Azzi Fudd ahe Huskies faced early struggles, particularly with turnovers and inconsistent shooting. The first quarter saw UConn rushing their offensive sets, resulting in four turnovers, including a sloppy last-possession giveaway.

Their offensive struggles continued at the start of the second quarter, as UConn failed to connect on their first six shot attempts. This allowed DePaul to keep the contest close for a brief stretch. But once the Huskies found their rhythm, the game shifted decisively in their favor.

Kaitlyn Chen and Ashlynn Shade knocked down consecutive 3-pointers on the fast break, providing the offensive spark UConn desperately needed. By halftime, they had extended their advantage to 40-24, with Fudd leading the charge at the break with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

The third quarter saw the Huskies build on their lead, stretching it to 26 points. The knocking down four triples in the period, allowed head coach Geno Auriemma to rotate his lineup.

Chen tied Fudd with a team-high 17 points, while freshman Sarah Strong contributed across the board with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

With the victory secured, UConn now sets its sights on its upcoming matchup at home against Butler on Sunday afternoon.

