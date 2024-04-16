LSU star player Angel Reese turned several heads with her 2024 WNBA draft outfit. The former national champion wore silver gowns from the Bronx and Banco Fall 2024 collections.

The gown featured a plunging neckline and also had a head cover. It was backless, hence showing off her athletic build. She paired the gown with Christian Louboutin sandals and a reflective clutch.

Expand Tweet

The look attracted mixed reactions from fans, some brought up the statements she said after losing against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Eloite Right matchup.

"Angel Reese would be pick by the worst wnba team Tonight in the draft," another Twitter user wrote.

"But don’t be sexualizing her," a fan commented.

However, other fans wrote positive comments for Angel Reese.

"she looks amazing omg," noted a fan.

"Won best look too," a fan wrote.

After losing against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, Reese opened up about the hard time she faced.

"I just try to stand strong. I've been through so much, I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened. And I've stood strong every single time.

"I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them..... All this has happened since I won the national championship and I haven't been happy since then."

Angel Reese sold chicken wings at a Raising Cane's store in New York

Just before her big day, the projected first-round pick put on a shift at a Raising Cane's store in New York. She sold chicken wings and other items to her fans. This was part of her latest collaboration with the fast-food chain.

In the video, Reese can be seen behind the counter taking orders and calling out customers' names when they get ready. Angel Reese, who has a NIL valuation of $1.8 million as per On3 Sports, also daydreams about WNBA draft day when a fellow employee pulls her out of it.

“#AngelReese served up Box Combeauxs like a pro before the Draft!” the brand wrote in the caption.

Before this time, Reese, her teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Alex Morris, along with head coach Kim Mulkey worked at a lunch shift in Baton Touge after signing an NIL deal with the fash good chain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback