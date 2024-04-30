College basketball star Hailey Van Lith recently announced her commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs. The former LSU guard entered the transfer portal after a single season playing for the LSU Tigers.

Life as a Horned Frog could not have started any better for Van Lith, as she snagged a NIL deal with sparkling water giant LaCroix and became the first student-athlete to partner with them.

She announced the partnership on Instagram with a post captioned:

"Proud to team up with @lacroixwater for sparkling hydration on and off the court 🏀✨ #livelacroix #ad," she wrote.

Under her post announcing the deal, college hoops fans were full of praise for Van Lith.

Hailey Van Lith's NIL deals

Hailey Van Lith was one of the most highly regarded players in women's college basketball during her career as a Louisville Cardinals player and was named an All-American during her last season there.

As a result, she nabbed several lucrative NIL deals including, Adidas, Invesco QQQ, Dick's Sporting Goods, 94 Feet of Game App, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Billionaire Girls Club and Sierato.

Even during her Tigers career at LSU, she remained an Adidas athlete, despite the university being affiliated with Nike.

Van Lith has shown that she is still a top draw with her almost instantaneous NIL deal after entering the transfer portal with LaCroix sparkling water at TCU and she has a NIL valuation of $563,000 according to On3.

Hailey Van Lith explains decision to stay in college

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, she explained how her decision to stay in college was not a lack of belief in her abilities and how her NIL endorsements were not going to dry up wherever she went.

“You have to kind of look at what type of player you are,” Van Lith said. “There’s some people that have to capitalize in college because they’re not a pro-type player. Their likability is going to stay in college. And I think for me, that’s not the case. I’m a pro-type player. The deals will follow like Angel said.

"The one downfall is visibility. You’re not going to be in the media as much, but from a brand aspect, as long as you do what you need to do and keep up that part of your life, then brands, they’re going to follow you when you go to the league.”

Hailey Van Lith will have the opportunity to rehabilitate her reputation during an extra year in college basketball ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft even as she benefits from the massive NIL opportunities on offer.