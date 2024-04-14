College basketball star Hailey Van Lith did not have the best season at LSU after being one of the most highly sought-after student-athletes in the transfer portal from Louisville last season.

After the 2023-24 season ended, she entered the transfer portal for the second time in her career, and on an episode of "Gil's Arena," former NBA star Gilbert Arenas attributed her original move to "chasing" name, image and likeness money.

"Prime example of that NIL bag chasing," Arenas said. "When she was at Louisville, she was the woman, she was the head honcho there, she was damn near gonna break the scoring record there, and that school pushes all guards into the WNBA. That school is made for just guard play.

"You leave there because someone offers you $500,000 and your team can only offer you $200,000, that $300,000 that you got messed up your career, right? You went from being a top five draft pick, staying there to now you gotta transfer, so two years later we don't know where you're gonna go. So was the extra $200,000 worth it?"

Van Lith has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and another 285,000 on TikTok. The point guard ranks 67th in On3's NIL 100 and is No. 4 among women's college basketball players. Her current On3 NIL valuation remains undisclosed, but in February, it was estimated to be around $563,000.

Why did Hailey Van Lith join and leave LSU?

Hailey Van Lith was one of the premier talents in college basketball during her time as a Louisville Cardinals player, and when LSU acquired her from the transfer portal after winning the national title in 2023, the Tigers were considered favorites to repeat.

During her last season at Louisville, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. However, those numbers dropped to 11.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while her assist numbers slightly increased to 3.6 during her time at LSU.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey explained why Van Lith entered the transfer portal from LSU during the Tigers' year-end banquet at Pete Maravich Center.

“Her aspirations were to get drafted this year,” Mulkey said. "And she realized, 'I need another year and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position.' And what do you do? You hug her, and you wish her well.”

Expand Tweet

One of the main reasons why Hailey Van Lith joined the LSU Tigers over other programs was so that she could learn a new position as a point guard, a role that coach Mulkey was qualified to induct her into having played there.

Mulkey revealed that the guard wanted to learn the new position to help prepare her for the professional game since it was her best chance of getting drafted to play in the WNBA.

College hoops fans who remember how explosive the guard was for the Cardinals will keep a keen eye on which program Hailey Van Lith chooses to join.

Poll : Was Hailey Van Lith right to leave Louisville? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion