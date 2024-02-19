Former Louisville Cardinals guard Hailey Van Lith has had an up-and-down season for the LSU Tigers and struggled to justify the hype that she arrived with. Ahead of senior day, Van Lith will be honored by her new team before their clash against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Junior guard Last-Tear Poa has been key to some of Van Lith's best moments recently as the Tigers have played better with both players on the floor at the same time.

Poa recently hyped up $563,000 NIL-valued Hailey Van Lith (On3) on her Instagram stories ahead of her big day on Mar. 3 with the caption:

"Love thisss"

Hailey Van Lith finds herself in a tough position

When Hailey Van Lith opted to enter the transfer portal from the Lousiville Cardinals and join the reigning champions, the LSU Tigers, it was termed the creation of a super team.

Things have not quite gone to plan with Van Lith playing the unfamiliar point guard position and averaging 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. This is down from 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey linked Hailey Van Lith's fortunes to those of junior guard Last-Tear Poa after the 106-66 win against the Florida Gators where Poa played point guard while Van Lith occupied the off-ball guard position.

"If Poa gets untracked, Hailey's natural position is the off guard. If Poa gets untracked and can do that, then absolutely," Mulkey said. "Then that would give me three or four rotations on the wing. Certainly, absolutely."

“Hailey was more comfortable because she got to play her natural position. But she also got to play the point. Having Hailey and Poa on the floor together means we’re good, though it doesn’t mean we’re not good when they’re not together.”

With Last-Tear Poa's end product improving rapidly in the past three games, it seems as if the switch might be a permanent one. Mulkey emphasized this as the key to further rotations around the team.

“We need the Poa from last year. If we get the Poa from last year and that kinda production, then it will allow Hailey (Van Lith) to go to the off-guard to relieve Mikaylah (Williams), to relieve Flau’jae (Johnson). So we got that today, and Poa wanted that, and, so, it was good.”

With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, it might be time for Hailey Van Lith to finally show LSU Tigers fans why she was such a hyped-up draw from the transfer portal.