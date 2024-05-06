Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly was one of the most highly-rated student-athletes in the transfer portal. She entered the transfer portal after leaving Chapel Hill, having spent four years there.

After a month in the portal, she committed to the Big Ten-bound Oregon Ducks.

College hoops fans on X debated whether the move was good for the ex-Tar Heels player after the Ducks missed out on the past two editions of the Big Dance and went 11-21 last season.

Deja Kelly seeking to return Oregon to glory

LSU Country reported LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey considered Deja Kelly for the empty point guard position after Hailey Van Lith left for TCU.

Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. She shot 34.6% from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range. These numbers justify the interest she had garnered while entering the transfer portal.

She is the seventh player acquired from the transfer portal by Oregon coach Kelly Graves, replacing a raft of players who also entered the transfer portal.

According to On3, an anonymous ACC coach evaluated Kelly's strengths and weaknesses after she entered the transfer portal.

“Deja Kelly is an elite level mid-range scorer whose ability to create her own shot and get to the free throw line will help any offense,” one ACC coach said. “Her defense leaves much to be desired – whoever her next team has around her to help her on defense will really determine how much success she can have.”

Kelly thanked North Carolina Tar Heels on X for supporting her during her tenure in Chapel Hill.

“I am forever indebted to the University of North Carolina, the women’s basketball program, and greater Chapel Hill community for your hospitality and four years of amazing memories together,” Kelly tweeted.

“With that being said, all good things must come to an end. I believe it is time to move on, but please know Chapel Hill will always and forever be my home. Please rest assured that I gave you everything I had, while earning a degree along the way. As I write this letter, I feel confident that I am leaving UNC Women’s Basketball in a better place than I found it.”

Kelly will try to help the Oregon Ducks settle in the Big Ten after the conference expansion and realignment games moved them from the Pac-12.