All eyes have been on the USC Trojans after much-vaunted freshman, Bronny James started playing regularly last month after his cardiac arrest in August. College basketball fans have been both criticizing and praising the Trojans prospect after every game.

In Wednesday's 82-67 loss to the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats, Phoenix Suns superstar, Kevin Durant turned up at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona, to watch the younger James play.

Meanwhile, his father, LeBron James was distracted during an interview watching the end of the game.

Bronny James tallied 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and five turnovers, a performance that was met with the wrath of the pitchfork-bearing college basketball mob on social media.

His turnover numbers were compared to his father, celebrated NBA legend LeBron James, by some.

Bittersweet return for Bronny James

Bronny James has had a difficult return to the court after his cardiac arrest in July, getting his first start in a USC jersey against Colorado in a 68-58 loss on Saturday as his minutes were managed.

Although James is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, he scored zero points against the Washington State Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes in what was a worrying trend. He was 0-for-3 in 15 minutes in a 72-64 loss at Wazzu on Jan. 10 and 0-for-7 in 25 minutes at CU.

After the game against Colorado, USC coach Andy Enfield spoke about James' struggles.

“I know he’s … going through a little streak of some missed shots,” Enfield said, “but we want him to take every open shot he can and put pressure on the defense by driving it.”

The Messenger's Jeff Goodman reported that while he has not set college basketball alight, James's draft stock has not taken as big a hit as many expect.

“The hope is that Bronny can stay healthy and impact USC for the remainder of the season,” Goodman wrote. “LeBron (James), who turns 39 later this month, has made it no secret that he yearns to play with his son in the NBA before he calls it a career.

"The NBA execs I’ve spoken to have been intrigued by Bronny’s game and development, but most slotted him as a late first-rounder in a weak NBA draft. That was also prior to the heart issues.”

James is just 10 games into his college basketball career and is coming from a traumatic event. It's fair to expect the USC star to drastically improve and justify some of the hype that has been heaped on his shoulder.