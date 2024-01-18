"Have to go catch my son’s game": LeBron James rushes to catch Bronny's season-best game after dominating Mavs

LeBron James wasn't too bothered about celebrating the LA Lakers' dominating 127-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, televised by ABC. He also had a solid game after tallying 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 10-of-19 shooting, including three triples.

However, the 39-year-old didn't want to take long to go back to being a family man. As Bronny James and the USC Trojans took on the Arizona Wildcats on ESPN during the Mavericks-Lakers contest, LeBron rushed into the Lakers' tunnel, announcing that he had to catch his son in action:

"I have to go catch my son’s game real quick," LeBron yelled as he zoomed past Lakers' staff.

The James household's pros were both enjoying one of the best games of their respective seasons. While LeBron dropped a near triple-double, Bronny had nine points in 15 minutes on 4-of-7 shooting for the Trojans. It was a team-high score until that point for Bronny.

LeBron James watches on as Bronny James' USC Trojans struggle

Bronny James is in the middle of one of his best season outings against the Wildcats, but the Trojans as a team have struggled heavily. With 10 minutes to go in the second half, USC is down 18 against the Wildcats. Bronny's efforts haven't had much of an impact yet.

LeBron James was also feeling the frustration while seeing the Trojans struggle, which was seen during his post-game interview in the locker room. LeBron was too engaged in what was happening during the game as he dropped an 'F-bomb' in the middle of the interview:

"Pull it, shoot ... Oh good pass, catch the f**king ball, man," LeBron James said as reporters watched on.

Dennis Rodman's son, DJ Rodman, and Kobe Johnson were the only two players in double digits for the Trojans apart from Bronny. Rodman had 16 points, while Johnson scored 10.

Bronny's Trojans had the exact opposite outing to LeBron James' Lakers. LA cruised past the Mavericks to get to the .500 mark again. Anthony Davis nearly finished with his third career triple-double, with 28 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, while D'Angelo Russell had 29 points, shooting 5-of-7 from 3.

The LA Lakers were clinical offensively, shooting 53.8% shooting compared to the Mavericks' 46.2%. The LA Lakers also went 12-of-28 from 3. LA dominated the Mavericks defensively with their length and size, limiting Kyrie Irving to 12 points while neutralizing Luka Doncic as much as possible.

Doncic still went off for a 33-point triple-double, but it wasn't a decisive outing from the Slovenian superstar.

