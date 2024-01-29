On Sunday, the BYU Cougars welcomed the Texas Longhorns to Provo for the first time and dismantled them 84-72, improving to 15-5 even with off-court distractions reported after the game.

BYU fans on the front row during the clash at the Marriott Center wore T-shirts that spelled 'Horns Down' but were asked to remove them during the first media time out.

Speaking to "The Daily Universe," one of the students wearing the T-shirts explained why they wore them to the game:

“We thought it would be a good way to be competitive and show our support for BYU.

"We got support from almost everyone that interacted with us,” said another student. “Cosmo even took a picture with us and was doing horns down.

"We didn’t mean to cause harm,” said one of the students. “We didn’t mean to offend anybody, we just thought it would be friendly banter.”

Mark Pope, the BYU coach spoke about the matter:

“From the ROC and from our players and from our student body, that’s just not us,” Pope said. “It was just a miscalculation by a couple of eager kids.”

CBB fans were upset at the gesture to ask the fans who were not being offensive to remove the T-shirts, terming it soft, asa mocking the other team is part of the fanhood experience.

"This is the softest thing I've seen in a while," tweeted a fan.

Texas gets sensitive about Horns Down gesture

A few weeks ago when the Longhorns lost 77-71 to Big 12 rivals to the UCF Knights at home, Texas coach Rodney Terry was caught on camera berating UCF players for displaying the 'Horns Down' gesture.

The Texas coach was irate during his postgame news conference as well as at the Knights players.

“I’m a big believer in you win the right way, you lose the right way. … you carry yourself the right way,” Terry said. “You don’t go through the handshake line, or prior to getting to the handshake line, and have about six or seven guys putting horns down. We don’t do that.

“When you do those kind of things, it looks very classless, and it also looks like you were just hoping to win,” Terry continued. “We never go into games hoping to win. We go into games expecting to win, so we don’t act like that. We expect to win.”

With Texas slated to move to the SEC next season, opposition fans have been handed the perfect set of ammunition to go after them after the Longhorns displayed their sensitivity to the matter.