The UCLA Bruins were slight favorites in their Sweet 16 matchup against Angel Reese and her LSU team. The No. 2 seed team featured dominant center Lauren Betts and standout guard Kiki Rice.

The first half of the Bruins' clash against the Tigers was a hard slog, with UCLA finding themselves behind at halftime.

The Bruins' shooting was wayward at best during the first half, shooting 2-for-17 from deep, leaving college hoops fans on X frustrated with the showing.

One tweeted:

"UCLA shooting themselves out of this game… Coach needs a new offensive system. Losing this game cos offensive system is garbage. They play good defense," the user tweeted.

UCLA Bruins aim to win it all

The UCLA Bruins finished the season with a 27-6 record, garnering a No. 2 seed at the 2024 NCAA tournament.

They were placed in one of the toughest brackets in the tournament, containing the reigning national champions, the LSU Tigers, the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes, containing record-breaker Caitlin Clark and the relentless No. 5 seeds, the Colorado Buffaloes.

The UCLA Bruins survived a scare in the second round of the NCAA tournament against the Creighton Bluejays, who pulled ahead in the second half only for the No. 2 seeds to pull off the comeback to win narrowly 67-63.

They reached their first Sweet 16 since 2019 with that win and a victory against the Tigers would herald a shift in the power structure in women's college basketball.

In a recent interview with ESPN, fifth-year Bruins guard Charisma Osborne was defiant in her assessment of the huge task facing her team against Angel Reese and LSU.

"Our teammates and I just knew that with the experience that we had from that previous season that this season we’d be able to you know go all the way," Osborne told ESPN.

"I’ve been telling my teammates that we don’t have to be anybody else but ourselves and what we have is more than enough."

The game versus the LSU Tigers will be a struggle for dominance on the glass, with Angel Reese being second in the country with 13.2 rebounds and the Tigers being the best rebounding team.

The Bruins have their own dominant center, Lauren Betts, averaging 9.0 rebounds and the Bruins sit at No. 3 in the country on the rebounding table.

If the Bruins beat the reigning national champions, they would face off against either the Colorado Buffaloes or the Iowa Hawkeyes.