Collin Chandler drops 1-word reaction to Trent Noah’s jaw-dropping showcase at Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah is one of coach Mark Pope's four returning players from last year's team. The talented forward started the season as a bench option before his minutes increased towards the end of the season due to the injuries that plagued the Wildcats.

The Wildcats welcomed back their roster for next season, and in a clip posted on Instagram of a session in the gym, Noah notched a highlight reel when he dribbled through defenders and threw down an emphatic dunk during day two of training.

One of Trent Noah's returning teammates, the highly-rated Collin Chandler, commented on the clip of the forward throwing down his dunk.

"HEYY," Chandler wrote.

Trent Noah reveals joy at staying at Kentucky

Alongside Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison and Collin Chandler, Trent Noah makes up the four returnees to coach Mark Pope's team for next season. While speaking to the media after day two of training, Noah revealed his joy at staying at Kentucky instead of entering the transfer portal despite only averaging 11.1 minutes per game last season.

“This is the greatest place on earth and I love Coach Pope’s vision for me,” Noah said (Timestamp: 6:10). “He’s on kind of the same path that I see. So, that’s what we’re looking to do this year and, on the way, win No. 9. Definitely getting stronger, that was one of the biggest emphases. Looking to improve my game on both ends of the floor."

Noah averaged 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists on 45.1% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc for the Wildcats. During his news conference, he revealed the aspects of his game that he hoped to improve on next season.

"Trying to put the ball on the deck more, and creating for others. Getting bigger, faster, stronger, that’s the main thing," Noah said. "Then, we’ve kind of been talking about locking down the defensive end.

"(Pope) thinks I can be a really good steals guy. He talks about the defensive IQ, and then the defensive abilities, kind of two different things. And he thinks that I have a really good defensive IQ, and if I can just put those two together, then he sees a strong defender in me.”

Despite losing talented teammate Travis Perry to the Ole Miss Rebels via the transfer portal, Trent Noah highlighted his optimism ahead of next season after Mark Pope welcomed the No. 2 portal recruitment class in the country, according to ESPN, alongside three freshmen.

