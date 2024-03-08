Colorado vs Oregon injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Cody Williams, Julian Hammond III and more

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks are getting prepared for their game in the Pac-12 matchup on Thursday night. This game should be close, and the injury situations of players are going to make this game interesting and keep this matchup closer. Let's take a deeper dive into the most up-to-date status for some players.

Colorado vs. Oregon injury report

Cody Williams, Colorado

Cody Williams is questionable for this game with an ankle injury. He has not played since Feb. 24 and may not be able to return Thursday night. Williams has been shooting the ball well as he has a 59.0/45.7/70.8 shooting split while averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game.

Also Read: USC vs. Arizona State injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Brycen Lng, Zane Meeks and more

Julian Hammond III, Colorado

Junior guard Julian Hammond III has been doing well for the Colorado Buffaloes but is questionable for Thursday's game with a knee injury. He has not played since Feb. 17, and his absence has been noticeable.

Hammond III has appeared in 24 games, and in 21.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 1.8 apg. His shooting numbers are where things get noticeable as he is shooting 44.8%, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Colorado vs. Oregon prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) and the Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7) have been similar throughout the season statistically and are tied for third place in the Pac-12. The sportsbooks have the Ducks being a 3.5-point favorite in their own building. However, the Buffaloes are the better team on offense, averaging 80.9 pg while shooting 49.8%.

The Buffaloes have the best player in the game with junior guard KJ Simpson as he is 34th in college basketball at 19.9 ppg while shooting 49.6%, including 46.2% from the 3-point line. Expect Colorado to cover the spread and even win the game outright.

Also Read: Arizona vs. UCLA injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Berke Buyuktuncel and more