Connor McCaffery’s brother Jack drops 2-word reaction for LeBron James after post with Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark appears to be living a great life on and off the court. She broke into the WNBA last season and immediately emerged as a superstar. Off the court, she has a relationship that appears to be successful with former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Connor McCaffery.

Clark plays for the Indiana Fever, and on Saturday, they had their season debut. Before the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a few photos on Instagram of himself with Caitlin Clark. He wished her luck in the coming season in the caption.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!"

Seeing one of the best players in the NBA wish one of the best players in the WNBA luck is great for the sport of basketball. It also, unsurprisingly, drew a lot of attention on social media. Other athletes and fans flocked to the comments, including Connor McCaffery's younger brother, Jack.

"My King."

Image via the comments of LeBron James' Instagram post.

Although Connor McCaffery was not able to turn his college career into a pro basketball career, his younger brother might have a better chance. Jack signed with Butler as part of the 2025 recruiting class. According to ESPN, he is a four-star recruit and the No. 89-ranked player in his class. It will be interesting to see if he is able to have more success in college than his brother.

Caitlin Clark starts her second WNBA season strong

Caitlin Clark had a tremendous rookie season in the WNBA, earning All-WNBA First Team honors and being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. As a result, there is not much doubt from pundits and fans about whether she will be successful in her second season.

If there were any doubters, she did a good job of shutting them down in her season debut. She led the Indiana Fever to a 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday night. In the game, she registered 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four blocks.

Additionally, she showcased her incredible shooting ability. Although she only shot six for 13 from the field, she shot four for eight from beyond the three-point line. It will be interesting to see if Clark can take another step forward this season and become the MVP of the league in only her second year in the WNBA. LeBron James certainly thinks she has what it takes.

