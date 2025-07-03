“Consistency and hard work, you can do anything you want”: LSU commit Bella Hines shares valuable lesson her parents taught her

Bella Hines is set to begin her freshman year at LSU. In episode 114 of the Respect the Connect podcast, Hines talked about women's basketball, Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark, and how she handles social media among other topics with host Johnny James.

In the clip, James asked the young athlete about what advice she would give to athletes who are trying to "go your direction" and "do bigger things and get out of New Mexico or bring something back home to New Mexico."

"My advice would be that it doesn't matter where you are from, it just matters how hard you work and how much you're willing to put into what you wanna be great at," she said.

She also shared what her parents taught her.

"I feel like that was something my parents taught me at a very young age," she added. "If you work hard, anything is really possible. I'd say with consistency and hard work, you can do anything you want."

After three years at Eldorado High, Bella Hinestra transferred to ABC Prep in Albuquerque’s Grind Session circuit to face competition. She gave an excellent performance early in the season with multiple 50‑point games and broke the Grind Session single‑game scoring record (53 points).

She surpassed 3,000 career high school points. She earned MVP honours at the Jordan Brand Classic, in which she led her team with eight points and three assists. Hines was the only active high school player to sign a multi‑year NIL deal with Jordan Brand.

Bella Hines trained with coach Kim Mulkey and teammates

Five-star recruit Bella Hines, ranked No. 22 nationally, committed to LSU on April 2, 2024. She chose LSU over offers from Iowa, Baylor and others. A visit during LSU’s NCAA Tournament run sealed her decision.

"The atmosphere in the PMAC is just crazy. It’s definitely something I’ve never seen before,” Hines said through LSU's website. “Everyone is so supportive of girl’s basketball, and before I even committed, everyone was telling me, ‘Oh, come to LSU. This is the place you want to be.’ "

In June, she shared a workout session with the Lady Tigers coach, Kim Mulkey, fellow freshman Grace Knox and the coaching staff.

Besides Knox and Hines, top recruits Divine Bourrage and ZaKiyah Johnson will also join the LSU Tigers.

