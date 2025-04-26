Four high school basketball stars set to join MiLaysia Fulwiley at Kim Mulkey's LSU next season ft. Grace Knox

The LSU Tigers are slowly getting filled with more talent in the offseason, with one big name coming in via the transfer window. After failing to capture the NCAA title with South Carolina, MiLaysia Fulwiley takes her talents to Baton Rouge. Four five-star recruits who tore up the girls' basketball scene for 2024-25 will join her.

Because Kim Mulkey recruited four five-stars from the class, LSU's crop was ranked No. 1 overall for 2025.

The four class of 2025 five-star recruits going to LSU next season

4. Bella Hines, point guard

In Bella Hines, LSU is getting a point guard who can pass but and is one of the deadliest 3-point shooters in high school today. She is known to drop 50 points in back-to-back games and has earned Kim Mulkey's praise for her shooting. Hines is also a tough defender who could give opponents trouble on both ends of the court.

“She is a standout 3-point shooter, which is something we were looking for in this class. Not only can she score, but she also has a top-level commitment to defense," Mulkey said in an LSU Sports article on Nov. 13.

3. ZaKiyah Johnson, shooting guard

While Hines is the outside threat, ZaKiyah Johnson is a multi-level threat who is just as dangerous on the defensive end. She is big for a shooting guard and uses her size to her advantage, often overpowering opponents with her strength and athleticism to get to the rim.

“Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending, she can affect the game in a variety of ways," Mulkey said.

2. Divine Bourrage, combo guard

While Hines is a shooter and Johnson is an attacker, Divine Bourrage is a more flexible guard in comparison, able to play point guard or shooting guard. Mulkey sees her as more of a playmaker and praised her unselfish passing skills while also being a good attacker. She is also an excellent rebounder and defender, meaning that Mulkey has three defensive-minded guards.

“At her size, she can play all three guard positions. She elevates her team when she is on the court with her unselfish passing and skillful attack off the dribble," Mulkey said.

1. Grace Knox, power forward

Grace Knox is a double-double machine who has led Etiwanda to two straight CIF Open Division State titles. She can dominate the boards and get things done in the paint.

“Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup," Mulkey said.

Additionally, Knox can also knock down perimeter shots, making LSU even more dangerous.

