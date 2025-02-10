"Cooking the chiefs like brisket right now": Fans react to Dawn Staley sending strong message during Eagles Super Bowl domination

In the midst of the NFL Super Bowl LIX, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley showed her support in a unique way. On Feb. 9, while the game was still ongoing, the 54-year-old took to her Instagram to share a few photos from a live-viewing party where she was watching the finals.

Staley posted a picture of herself wearing a large Philadelphia Eagles hat in solid green with the team's logo in front. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, the tenured coach also donned team gear while writing the caption:

"@philadelphiaeagles RING US! IT’S OVER! Play with QB1 if you want to! @JalenHurts thank you!"

Check out Dawn Staley's selfies for the Philadelphia Eagles here.

As Staley uploaded her images, the Eagles were in the midst of dominating the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, leading to an unprecedented 27-0 first half. With the 17-year Gamecocks coach showcasing her side and strengthening Philadelphia's drubbing of the Chiefs, fans reacted to her message in the comment section.

"Y’all are cooking the Chiefs like brisket right now," one user said.

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

"There she is lol, happy lady right now lol," another pointed out.

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

"I know you’re hype," a user posted with a laughing emoji.

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

Others are just surprised with the huge hat Staley was wearing and her passion for the Eagles, attributing to how unique it is.

"How are you getting these hats? And more importantly, where can i get a Gamecock one?," one user wrote.

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

"Helll Yeah!!! They NOT like US!!!!!," another user exclaimed with regards to Kendrick Lamar's song, "Not Like Us".

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

"I wanted that hat!! I ordered that hat!!! My order, a couple days later, got cancelled!!," a user expressed.

(image credits: @staley05 on Instagram)

Fortunately for Staley and the Eagles faithful, the NFL team held on to their commanding lead. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, who had a late surge in the fourth quarter, the Eagles triumphed 40-22 to secure their second-ever Super Bowl championship.

This is not the first time Dawn Staley wore a hat that big

Dawn Staley loves to show her support for her favorite teams in bold ways. The three-time national champion coach made a statement with her style before the 59th Super Bowl. In January of this year, Staley was spotted wearing a large hat on the sidelines during the South Carolina Gamecocks' men's basketball team's game against the Florida Gators.

Spending most of her life in the sports world, Staley's passion can never be overlooked as she looks to apply that same fire in her team's current bid to hopefully repeat as national champions come March.

