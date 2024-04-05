Caitlin Clark had an incredible year playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is all set to lead her team in the Final four of the women's NCAA tournament, hoping to win a national championship to end her successful college career. Having already made it into the record books, Caitlin is determined to make this tournament a memorable one.

However, standing in her way of the national championship game will be the UConn Huskies and their star player, Paige Bueckers.

Before the two clashed on Friday, Clark spoke about Bueckers during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Coolest thing about Paige Bueckers is how resilient she is." Clark said. "She's been dealt a tough hand and can only say positive things about her teammates. Her resilience, the way she carries herself on and off the court, the way she works had. None of that has changed."

Unlike Clark, Paige Bueckers has had a difficult career in college basketball.

Bueckers was the top prospect coming out of high school and joined the UConn Huskies, who, under head coach Geno Auriemma, are a national powerhouse in women's college basketball.

Her first two seasons were strong, but it came to a halt at the beginning of her junior season. Bueckers tore her ACL and was ruled out for the whole season.

This setback has not deterred her, as she returned this year and led the Huskies in points (22 per game on average), propelling the Huskies back to the Final Four, where they will meet the in-form Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Has Caitlin Clark played against Paige Bueckers before?

The Final Four encounter between the Hawkeyes and Huskies will be another rematch of Clark against one of the current greats of women's basketball.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have met once before in the NCAA tournament. The meeting occurred during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 tournament.

Clark was in her first year and was already appearing to dominate college basketball, leading Division I in scoring. She was up against, at the time, the best player in women's college basketball, Paige Bueckers.

The Huskies easily defeated the Hawkeyes, 92-72. But, individually, the performances of Clark and Bueckers were similar, with Clark outscoring Bueckers 21-18.

Three years later, the pair meet again, with both players at their best.

Can Paige Bueckers cause an upset, or will Caitlin Clark's hunt for a national championship continue?

