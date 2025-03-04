Cooper Flagg and father Ralph seemingly drop big hint towards $4.8 million NIL-valued hooper’s Duke future

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg might have just given fans a hint about his basketball future. During No. 2-ranked Duke’s 93-60 win against Wake Forest on Monday, cameras caught Flagg and his father, Ralph Flagg, appearing to make the "run it back" finger motion as Flagg was heading to the bench.

Ad

In a viral Instagram moment on Tuesday, ESPN shared a video showing the scene, which sparked speculation about Flagg’s next destination: a potential return to Duke for another year or declare for the NBA draft.

"Cooper Flagg play one more year for Duke?"

Ad

Trending

With a $4.8 million NIL valuation (per On3), hoops fans and analysts have suggested different options for Flagg as lucrative opportunities both in college and at the professional level. His father’s visible enthusiasm while making the motion has left everyone guessing.

As one of the most hyped recruits in recent memory, Flagg’s performance at Duke has only fueled expectations, with the 6-foot-9 forward averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 49.7%.

Ad

Duke’s Cooper Flagg makes surprising admission about his future

Cooper Flagg has been considered the frontrunner to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Duke Blue Devils freshman recently made a shocking revelation that has left basketball fans and analysts speculating about his future.

In an interview with The Athletic, Flagg, acknowledged that he had been considering returning to Duke for another season.

Ad

"S—, I want to come back next year," Flagg said, surprising many who assumed he was a guaranteed one-and-done player.

The 6-foot-9 forward described his perspective, saying that he still felt like a kid enjoying the college experience.

"This is the only way I’ve ever known college,” Flagg said. “That’s how I see it. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before, and if this feels different, if this feels more like being a professional. I mean, it’s the same thing for kids in high school, too, getting paid a lot of money. I don’t know. I feel pretty normal."

Ad

Flagg’s presence has been a key factor in Duke’s success this season, as the Blue Devils hold the No. 2 ranking in the country. Despite his talent and NBA readiness, Flagg’s comments suggested he wasn’t in a rush to leave the college.

Basketball fans have been left wondering if Flagg will truly run it back with Duke, or will the allure of the NBA prove too strong to resist. Flagg’s decision will have a massive impact on both the college and professional basketball worlds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here