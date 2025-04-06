Cooper Flagg fumbles potential game-winner as Houston stuns Duke in NCAA Tournament Final Four

Cooper Flagg's college career ended in heartbreak Saturday night as Duke fell to Houston in the Final Four, 67-70. With Duke trailing by one in the final seconds, the ball found Flagg for a potential game-winner. His fadeaway jumper missed, sealing the Blue Devils’ fate.

Houston, known for its rugged defense, made Flagg work for every bucket. They leaned on physical play, just like they used to shut down Tennessee in the previous round.

At one point, Flagg was whistled for a controversial foul during a rebound, and another close call came when he nearly got a hand on the ball as time expired.

Despite the loss, Flagg delivered a stunning performance. The freshman phenom poured in 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and added four assists, three blocks, and two steals. It was a big response after a quiet showing in the Elite Eight.

Even in defeat, Flagg proved why he’s projected to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft. His place in college basketball history is secure - one season, one legacy.

Duke’s collapse ends in controversial call on Cooper Flagg

Duke’s Final Four meltdown against Houston hit rock bottom with a controversial whistle. The Blue Devils managed just one field goal in the last 10 minutes, indefensible in any game, let alone on college basketball’s biggest stage. Still, they had a chance to escape.

With 20 seconds left, Duke led by one. Tyrese Proctor went to the line for two. Make both, and Houston would need a three to tie. He missed them both.

Then came the turning point. On the rebound, Cooper Flagg was whistled for a foul, sending Houston’s J’Wan Roberts to the line in the bonus. He sank both, giving the Cougars their first lead since the opening minutes.

Flagg didn’t appear to make contact. Roberts boxed out but never went for the ball. Flagg simply reached over, and the CBS broadcast crew questioned the call immediately. To the refs’ credit, that kind of reach is often an automatic whistle, but this time, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

Houston closed the door from there. Flagg missed a jumper with eight seconds left. L.J. Cryer hit two free throws to seal the win, and Duke’s season ended in heartbreak.

For Flagg, it was a brutal finish to a brilliant freshman year.

