Cooper Flagg, Khaman Malauch, Kon Knueppel and more react as Tyrese Proctor makes NBA Draft decision

Duke Blue Devils junior guard Tyrese Proctor had a strong 2025 season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. On Friday, he announced he will forego his final year of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2025 NBA draft. He did this by posting a picture on Instagram with the word 'Out' written across the back of his jersey.

The image also has the Duke logo, followed by an 'X' and the NBA logo. Proctor is a three-year veteran of the Duke Blue Devils and has been a nearly full-time starter in all three seasons.

Shortly after Proctor made his Instagram post, his teammates flocked to the comments to congratulate him on his decision and wish him luck.

"'Fingers crossed emoji' 'blue heart emoji,'" Cooper Flagg wrote.

"Go be great brother," Khaman Maluach wrote.

"Proud of you kid," Sion James wrote.

More of Proctor's teammates wished him luck in the comments of his Instagram post. Some other members of the college basketball world also chimed in to wish Proctor the best.

"Well deserved," Kon Knueppel wrote.

"Love you bro!!!," Ohio State player Sean Stewart wrote.

"Be great brother," Darren Harris wrote.

Images via comments of the Instagram post.

When is Tyrese Proctor projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft?

Tyrese Proctor declaring for the 2025 NBA draft was not something that was seen as a guarantee after the season. While Proctor has been a strong player at Duke, he has not established himself as a star. As a result, he is not projected to be a first-round pick. So, it could have made sense for him to return to college for his final season of eligibility to improve his draft stock.

Regardless, there is still a good chance that Proctor will be drafted, even if it is not in the first round. He is a reliable on-ball defender and efficient when he uses the ball. He rarely turns the ball over and can shoot well from three. So, he could be an effective 'Three and D' player at the NBA level.

As a result, Proctor appears likely to be an early to mid-second-round pick. Several teams could use his skill set, and he should not need much time to develop in the G-League. As a result, he could be an appealing option for rebuilding and contending teams.

