Cooper Flagg opens up on stellar comeback and rehab from ankle injury to anchor Duke's March Madness run 

Duke star Cooper Flagg could not guide the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils to a national championship after his team was beaten by the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars in the Final Four last weekend. Flagg starred in the NCAA Tournament despite returning from an ankle injury that ruled him out of most of the ACC Tournament.

Ad

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina on Friday, the Wooden Award winner revealed how he overcame his injury to lead Duke's March Madness run to the Final Four.

"Coming back from the injury, I was getting with the medical team and getting with the trainers," Flagg said. "I was doing rehab and everything I had to do.

"We have an incredible staff at Duke with Jose Fonseca (head athletic trainer) and Nick Potter (director of high performance and sports science), two guys that are really key and central to me and the rest of the team of guys that helped me get ready to be 100% to go."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Flagg gives hints on his future

Cooper Flagg hinted before that his future was not a foregone conclusion despite being tabbed to be picked No. 1 overall in the upcoming NBA draft in most mock drafts after a stellar freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.

During Friday's segment of "SportsCenter," the talented Duke star once again revealed that he had not yet made the decision on where his future lay.

Ad

"I think kind of what you said, just evaluating, you know, reflecting," Flagg said. "It was an incredible year. I met a lot of incredible people. Made a ton of great relationships that I'm going to have for the rest of my life, and I think now it's time for me to reflect. You know, take a couple days; take a week; take a month.

Ad

"Whatever it is for me. Talk to my parents, talk to the coaches and just really decide what's best for me. I’ll just take some time from (the loss), regroup myself, whatever it is. I’m gonna get back into training here pretty soon and start to gear up again for the offseason.”

Ad

According to an ESPN report, Flagg will complete his academic finals at Duke before training at Proactive Sports Performance in California before deciding on his future.

Flagg's decision on whether to stay in college basketball or declare for the NBA draft will be closely monitored by scouts of several franchises.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here