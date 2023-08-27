Cooper Flagg's impressive $858,000 NIL valuation has fans in frenzy: "Brother he holds offers from everyone. Everywhere."

Sixteen-year-old basketball sensation Cooper Flagg has been climbing the ranks since his dominant displays in the Nike EYBL left scouts raving about the high schooler.

Flagg plays for the Montverde Academy, and at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, he is a menace on the court. Though his rise to fame was quite sudden, the teenager rightfully deserved it, as his game resembles that of a college player.

Recently, Cooper Flagg was reclassified to the class of 2024. Not only that, but he has already made a strong case for being the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Flagg has already had multiple offers from major schools, and the teenager's latest On3 NIL valuation has doubled.

Flagg's NIL profile is now worth $858K after being $467K less than a month ago. A 77% spike in a matter of days says a lot about the youngster's growing potential.

Cooper Flagg has the second-most valuable NIL profile among all high school basketball players, as Bryce James sits on the top of the list, worth over $1.2 million.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Flagg's latest On3 NIL valuation and the college programs that want him. One fan wrote:

Flagg has offers from Duke, Iowa, Michigan, UCLA and other top schools nationwide. Though out of all teams, Flagg seems to be inclined towards Duke. He made an official visit to the campus, and as many suggest, we might see Flagg in a Blue Devils uniform.

Cooper Flagg proved himself again at the Slam Summer Classic

Flagg displayed great athleticism and shooting, as well as his unique set of skills at Rucker Park last week. A clip of him hitting a buzzer-beater had all the fans on social media gasping.

He also had 60 points on the high-scoring night.

Cooper Flagg was already dominating the invitational camps, including the Curry Camp and the Jayson Tatum Camp. In 17 Nike EYBL 16U regular season games, Flagg averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Now the top high school prospect in the country and a five-star recruit, Flagg will have plenty of options next year. While some might suggest that the hype around Flagg is similar to Victor Wembanyama's, it won't be wrong to assume that he has the same attention as LeBron James got in high school. Regardless, seeing how Flagg's freshman year turns out will be interesting.

Cooper Flagg's potential is remarkable, as the teen has what it takes to play professionally at such a young age. Only time will tell how far Cooper can take his talents.