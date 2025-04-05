Cooper Flagg shares a moment with $50M worth Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer ahead of Final Four

On Friday, Duke superstar Cooper Flagg met NBA legend Julius Erving, popularly known as "Dr. J," in San Antonio, Texas. The Blue Devils will lock horns with Houston for a place in the championship game on Saturday.

Flagg is enjoying an outstanding freshman season, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is the key cog for coach Jon Scheyer as they seek their sixth national championship.

On Friday, Flagg received the AP Player of the Year award. Last month, he won the Julius Erving Award as the nation's best small forward.

Flagg shared a special moment with Erving, who is worth $50 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

"I mean, obviously, for me as an NBA legend, so for him to stop by, acknowledge me winning his award is a really cool, surreal experience and moment for me," Flagg said (via Duke Men's Basketball on X). "I've seen highlights of him playing so much.

"He hears so much about me. He's an NBA legend, one of the greatest players of all time. So, you know, it's a really cool feeling, really cool moment, and I'm just really blessed and honored."

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson lauds Cooper Flagg ahead of Final Four clash

Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson recognized Cooper Flagg's brilliance and impact on Duke's success this season. He likened Flagg's dominance to former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony, who led the Orangemen to the 2003 national title as a freshman.

"One year we were playing Syracuse in the Elite Eight to go to the Final Four. Syracuse’s best player was Carmelo Anthony. I coached against Gary Payton as a freshman. Sean Elliott. Jason Kidd. Paul Pierce. TJ Ford. A lot of great player," Sampson said (via NSJ Online).

"This guy is right there with all of ’em. It's hard to say what he's not good at. His floor is really good at everything. But his ceiling is just his size, finishes with his left hand around the paint, right hand has a floater, can make a three."

Flagg, the projected top pick in this year's NBA draft, has lived up to his billing as one of the top freshmen in the country. The Blue Devils are clear favorites to win the championship, with odds pegged at -110, according to ESPN Bet.

