How good was NBA Legend Julius Erving? Finding out more about Dr. J

Julius Erving is considered one of the greatest NBA and ABA players of all time. His resume speaks for itself. He was a league MVP, 16-time All-Star (ABA and NBA), five-time All-NBA, 50th and 75th Anniversary member and a three-time champion. Erving is also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Erving was a hit right from his first season in the ABA. He averaged 27.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per contest in his rookie year. A star through and through, he impacted the game with his high-flying ability. Some may even say he was Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan due to his control while being in the air.

He was unstoppable once he was above the rim, thanks to his flashy skillset and ability to finish in various ways. Erving was mostly known for this and his dunking. He was also an efficient scorer and rebounder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Erving finished with 30,026 points and 10,525 rebounds, making him one of the six players, along with LeBron James, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone and Dirk Nowitzki, to record 30k points and 10k rebounds club.

One of Julius Erving's most underrated traits was his ability to adapt to the team's needs and the game. Erving found a balance between using his playground skillset from his Rucker Park days in professional-level basketball.

His adaptability was highlighted upon his move to the Philadelphia 76ers after the ABA and NBA merger. He joined a team with three other All-Star caliber players in George McGinnis, Doug Collins and World B. Free.

He went from being a 30 points per game scorer to a player who averaged 20 points in his first two seasons with Philly. However, he was soon asked to be a primary option on offense, and he didn't take too long to rediscover that scoring touch. He averaged 26.9 points per game in his fourth season, helping the Sixers reach their maiden NBA Finals.

He was a four-time NBA Finalist and a one-time champion. He was the best player on the Sixers majority of the years, leading them to a playoff berth every season and losing in the first round just twice.

Julius Erving holds significant influence over modern-day basketball

Basketball wasn't a flashy sport, especially back in the day. That was until a superstar like Julius Erving took center stage and blew everyone away with his unmatched skillset. Erving made it look pretty and worth watching, giving fans plenty to cheer about during a time when the NBA struggled to grab attention.

Julius Erving's skillset influenced modern-day basketball, prompting players to get crafty with their ball-handling skills, change directions mid-air and finish at the rim in a variety of ways.

Nobody explored reverse layups and nasty slam-dunk contest-like finishes in-game like Dr. J. That's something that has been on the rise ever since he brought it to prominence, which we see today with the offensive talents we have in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes