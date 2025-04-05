Carmelo Anthony drops bombshell Zion Williamson trade idea pairing him up with ex-ROTY: "His value might not be high"

There's no telling how long Zion Williamson will stay with the New Orleans Pelicans. There has been talk among NBA experts that the two parties should part ways. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," there is growing belief that a discussion about Williamson's future should take place.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony has also weighed in on Williamson's situation in New Orleans. Anthony believes the 6-foot-6 forward doesn’t fit within the Pelicans' current circumstances.

In a clip from his show, "7PM in Brooklyn," Melo suggested that Williamson should be traded to the Charlotte Hornets and form a dynamic duo with former Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

"Certain people don't fit certain situations," Anthony said. "In sports, you always — it's a time when you peak with a situation and I just think we ain't gonna see nothing else from Zion in New Orleans."

"I would like to see him in Charlotte with LaMelo and some other young excitement," he added.

His co-host, The Kid Mero (Joel Armogasto Martinez), also suggested that trading Williamson would likely require the Hornets to include LaMelo Ball in the deal. However, Anthony disagreed.

"You can figure it out. Because his (Williamson's) value might not be as high as we think it is."

Pairing Williamson with a gifted player like the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year could be intriguing. Williamson's agility could lead to several exciting plays for the Hornets. However, one potential issue would be the health of both star players, as both have struggled to stay healthy since entering the league.

In the 2024-25 season, the former Duke star was limited to 30 games due to injuries. Ball, the one-time All-Star guard, played in only 47 games before being ruled out for the rest of the season.

NBA analyst called out Zion Williamson for his health struggles

Zion Williamson has never played more than 70 games in a season. Since he was drafted by the Pelicans in 2019, the power forward has only reached the 70-game mark once.

Due to his frequent absences, numerous NBA commentators have expressed frustration with his injury-plagued career. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is among those who have recently criticized Williamson for his lack of availability.

"The problem is, he’s rarely available — and as great as he is, the word ‘bust’ comes to mind, not because of his talent, I’m only talking his availability," Smith said on Wednesday's episode of "First Take."

Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 games this season.

