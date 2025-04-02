"Don't think people are giving him his full respect" - Zion Williamson makes his feelings clear about fellow No. 1 pick's lack of recognition

The way fellow former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson sees things, Cade Cunningham isn't getting the recognition he deserves. Between his stellar individual play, and the fact that Detroit is sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with a chance to move up to four, Zion Williamson wants Cunningham to get his flowers.

This season, Cade Cunningham has taken his game to the next level. In addition to averaging 9.2 assists per game, the third most of any player in the league, and 25.7 points per game, the eighth most of any player in the league, the Pistons seem poised to end their five-year playoff drought.

In an interview with ESPN this week after being shut down for the season by the New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson spoke about Cunningham's growth, and the lack of recognition he's received this year:

"I don't think people are giving him his full respect. In my opinion, he's an All-NBA player this year. He's been doing his thing, but from watching Cade from afar and my few interactions with him, he's somebody that's gonna let his work speak for him."

In addition to Cunningham being a first-time All-Star this season, his play could wind up being enough for him to make his first All-NBA team as Zion Williamson mentioned.

While he may have some added help given how many players haven't met the NBA's 65-game minimum for awards consideration, there's no denying his impact on the court.

"I think I can be the best basketball player in the world" - Cade Cunningham makes his goals clear amid stellar season that earned him praise from Zion Williamson

While Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons seem poised to end their five-year playoff drought, and the fourth-year player is the mix for the NBA's Most Improved Player award, he isn't ready to take his foot off the gas just yet.

While speaking with ESPN, Cunningham made it clear that his sights are set on being the best player in the world:

"I think I can be the best basketball player in the world. I think I'm on my way. I want people to understand that and that's what I'm working to show people every time I play."

The comment feels reminiscent of when a young point guard out of Chicago boldly proclaimed to members of the press in 2010 that he didn't see why he couldn't be MVP of the league.

In the season that followed, Rose elevated the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the Eastern Conference, becoming the league's youngest MVP, and proving his doubters wrong.

While Cunningham may not win the NBA's MVP award this year like Rose did, as he's shown this season, he's capable of elevating his level of play and surprising fans and analysts alike.

