Cooper Flagg stats: How did the top NBA Draft prospect perform vs UNC?

Cooper Flagg and the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight games on Saturday, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels 82-69 at Dean E. Smith Center. Flagg was one of four players to score in double figures for the Blue Devils, who clinched the outright regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Flagg delivered in what could be his final regular-season game for Duke, scoring 15 points against North Carolina. The top NBA Draft prospect shot 6-for-15 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also went a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Flagg came close to recording his eighth double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds and six assists. The freshman forward also displayed his defensive prowess, racking up four blocks.

Here are Cooper Flagg's stats from the game against North Carolina:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Cooper Flagg 29 15 9 6 6-15 1-4 2-2 2-7 0 4 3 3

Kon Knueppel provides offensive help to Cooper Flagg in win over North Carolina

Cooper Flagg played nine minutes in the first half after finding himself in foul trouble early. He had three fouls in the opening period, forcing coach Jon Scheyer to limit his playing time. Flagg's offensive production suffered as a result, scoring just five points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Sion James stepped up amid Flagg's foul trouble, each scoring 10 points in the first half to help the Blue Devils take a slim 43-42 lead at the break.

Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (#7) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (#7) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Photo: Imagn

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened the second half with a 14-6 run to take a 56-49 lead with 15:44 remaining, sending the home fans into a frenzy. Their joy was short-lived as the Blue Devils responded with a 26-8 run to grab a 75-64 lead with 4:58 left in the contest.

The Blue Devils never looked back after that as they finished the regular season with a 28-3 overall record. They stamped their class in the ACC, winning 19 of their 20 conference games.

Knueppel led all Duke scorers with 17 points. He shot 7-for-10 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point area. He also had three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Proctor and James were the team's second-leading scorers, each dropping 16 points.

RJ Davis starred for UNC, recording 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.

