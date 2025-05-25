Dame Sarr vs Zaccharie Risacher stats comparison: How did two standout European stars perform overseas?

Top NBA Draft pick Zaccharie Risacher headed to the 2024 NBA Draft straight from Europen basketball, while fellow Euro standout Dame Sarr has chosen Duke. While the intracices of international basketball can be confusing to NCAA and NBA fans, considering the paths of the two young players yields some explanation. Risacher had experienced significant success while Sarr is still learning.

That said, both young players ultimately have very high upsides, which Risacher showed in a promising NBA rookie season, while Sarr awaits his freshman season at Duke. Here's a rundown on each player's Euro background and how they arrived at their present destinations.

Dame Sarr vs. Zaccharie Risacher comparison

Zaccharie Risacher had more Euro experience and success when he came to the US than Dame Sarr has yet experienced. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Risacher is a 6-foot-8 forward who was born in 2005. He played for ASVEL and Bourg in both the Euro League and the LNB Pro A and Elite leagues. Risacher first saw action in 2021-22, when he was just 16 years old. He played in three LNB Pro A League games, scoring three points. He also played in two Euro League games, scoring four points.

But in the 2022-23 season, at age 17, Risacher's stock began to rise. He played about 13 minutes per game in both the LNB Pro A League and the Euro League. Riscaher averaged 3.2 points per game in the Euro League and 2.6 ppg in the LNB Pro A League.

It was the 2023-24 season when Risacher's development shined. He suddenly starred in both the Euro Cup and the LBN Elite League. Risacher averaged 13.1 ppg in the Euro Cup, shooting 56% from 3-point range. He added 10.1 ppg in the LNB Elite League.

From there, his NBA Draft stock was high enough to allow for his top overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks. As an NBA rookie, Riscaher averaged 12.6 ppg while shoot 36% from 3-point range.

Sarr has played with Barca in the Euro League and the Liga ACB in Spain. Born in 2006, Sarr first played three games in the Liga ACB in 2022-23. In three games, he scored eight points. He saw minimal time in 2023-24, failing to score in two Euro League games and scoring five points in two Liga ACB games.

But in 2024-25, Sarr showed much more potential. He averaged 1.8 points per game in 15 Euro League games. He added 5.8 ppg in 12 Liga ACB games, shooting 43% from 3-point range in those games.

While Sarr's development wasn't far enough to be a top NBA Draft pick, the not-quite 19 year old brings a wealth of talent to Duke for the coming season.

What do you think of the Risacher/Sarr comparison? Share your take below in our comments section!

