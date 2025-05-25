“Dame Sarr will be a household name”: Duke fans elated as 5-star Italian recruit shares why he joined the Blue Devils

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have had a strong offseason. They have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Their recruiting class includes the No. 3-ranked player in the class, Cameron Boozer. On Thursday, the team got even more good news as top international prospect, Italy's Dame Sarr, committed to the Blue Devils.

The Duke men's basketball account made an Instagram post on Sunday with a quote from Sarr. He spoke about his excitement to join the Blue Devils.

"The brotherhood is a big family," Sarr said. "You can tell that every guy wants one another to succeed in basketball and in life, on and off the court. Making my decision, I spoke to a lot of people and heard only great things about this program. I feel very, very good about Duke and Coach Scheyer's vision for me."

After this post was made, it did not take long for Blue Devils to react in the comments to the new Italian recruit.

"Dame Sarr will be a household name 1 year from today. Book it," one fan wrote.

"Duke is the best BB school. We can get into the tournament without our AD bribing the committee," one fan commented.

"Ready to come from Italy to watch your matches next season," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Need to use this talent and finally get one this year, this is our year!!" one fan wrote.

"If we don’t win it all, I’ll cry," one fan commented.

"Mamma mia," one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Dame Sarr joins an already strong Duke Blue Devils recruiting class

With Dame Sarr joining the Blue Devils next season, he is added to an already impressive recruiting class for Jon Scheyer's squad. According to 247 Sports, Duke has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

The team has signed three five-star recruits, including the No. 3-ranked player in the nation, Cameron Boozer. He is joined by his brother, Cayden Boozer, and Nikolas Kahmenia as the other five-star recruits.

With Sarr being added to the mix for next season, the Blue Devils should once again be one of the top teams in the nation. It is a good thing for Blue Devils' fans that they had a good recruiting class because of all the top talent they are losing to the NBA, including Cooper Flagg.

