“Damn, every look on you eat”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks and BF Chris Hilton Jr. gush over LSU star’s stylish look at Met Gala after party

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson was a dominant force this past season, helping the Tigers reach the Elite Eight of March Madness. She had a big breakout season, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, but Johnson is known for more than her basketball skills.

Johnson is also a rapper signed with Roc Nation and has released three albums since 2023, with her most recent album, 'Flau &B,' being released in February. Johnson is very much in the public eye and has attained celebrity status, so it is common to see her at big events like the Met Gala.

On Tuesday, she posted several images of her outfit from the Met Gala after-party, which she captioned:

"Let her cook. LaQuan Smith’s Met Gala After Party."

Her mother, Kia Brooks, commented on the post, pointing out how good she looked.

Image via Johnson's Instagram post.

Flau'jae Johnson's mother was not the only person to comment on the post. Her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers football team, also reacted to her post with a series of emojis.

Image via Johnson's Instagram post.

Flau'jae Johnson will lead the LSU Tigers next season after not declaring for the WNBA draft

After a stellar junior season, Flau'jae Johnson had the option to declare for the WNBA draft or return for her senior college season. She opted to return to the LSU Tigers for one more campaign before going pro. As a result, she will lead the Tigers next season as they try to reach the pinnacle of women's college basketball.

The Tigers will be without one of their biggest stars, however, as Aneesah Morrow departed to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft. Morrow was key for the Tigers, narrowly edging out Johnson as the team's scoring leader with 18.7 points per game. However, where she will truly be missed is as a rebounder, as she averaged 13.5 rebounds per game.

Morrow will be difficult to replace, but Johnson should be able to step in as the number one scoring option. She will also have help as the Tigers have a strong transfer portal class led by South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.

