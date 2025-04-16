Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks expresses pride as $1.5 million NIL-valued LSU star features for $1.06 billion company

Kia Brooks expressed her pride in Flau'jae Johnson after her daughter was featured in Foot Locker stores nationwide as part of their collaboration with Puma.
The self-proclaimed "NIL Momager" announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday.
Brooks posted a series of snaps of Puma placing the LSU star front and center in their Foot Locker stores. The two companies chose Flau'jae Johnson to be the face of their spring campaign called "Stay in Rotation."
"Our girl @flaujae is now in @footlocker nationwide!" Brooks wrote. "God's goodness is on full display and I couldn't be more proud of her and all our team's hardwork!"
Appearing in Foot Locker stores for Puma is a massive deal for Flau'jae Johnson, who has a $1.5 million NIL valuation, per On3. Foot Locker is one of the biggest retailers of sportswear and footwear in the United States, with the company worth $1.06 billion, according to Forbes.
Johnson also released a statement about her partnership with Foot Locker.
“This partnership with Foot Locker is a dream come true," Johnson said. "I’ve always believed that style has no limits, and the ‘Stay in Rotation’ campaign is all about having options and owning your look from the ground up."
How Flau'jae Johnson fared for LSU in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Flau'jae Johnson posted impressive numbers for the LSU Tigers, who finished the season with a 31-6 overall record. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals through 34 games in the 2024-25 season.
A shin injury forced Johnson to miss the Tigers' final regular-season game and the entire SEC Tournament. She returned to LSU's lineup for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, helping the Tigers reach the Elite Eight.
Johnson opened her March Madness campaign with a 22-point outing against San Diego State in the first round. She shot 9-for-15 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point area, in LSU's 103-48 victory. She also had four steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the rout.
Johnson followed that up with a 13-point performance in the second round against Florida State. Her offensive numbers continued to dip in the Sweet 16 against the NC State Wolfpack, scoring just three points in LSU's 80-73 victory.
Johnson found her shooting stroke in the Elite Eight against UCLA, scoring 28 points in LSU's 72-65 defeat.
