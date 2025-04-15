Flau'Jae Johnson's mom gets emotional as Hailey Van Lith is drafted in the WNBA to play with Angel Reese at Chicago Sky

After dropping jaws on the orange carpet, Hailey Van Lith thanked her parents and faith when she was picked in the WNBA draft on Monday. The TCU guard was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky, pairing her up with former LSU teammate Angel Reese in the big league.
As Van Lith talked about her influences in personal and professional life on the broadcast, Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, supported the point guard. She dedicated a post to showcase HVL's interview and congratulated the entire family.
"Hailey Van Lith's story is a powerful reminder to tune out the negativity and trust in yourself, your loved ones, and God's plan," Brooks wrote on the video.
"God don't play!! Congrats to @HVL and her family for going hard and believing in the process. 🥹👏🙏🏾❤️#WNBADraft#GodsPlan #Faith #Love #Family," she captioned the post.
HVL gained national popularity early during her high school years. It only exceeded in her initial college years, before the guard transferred to LSU for her senior year. The lack of opportunities in Kim Mulkey's system sparked a narrative that the guard's best playing days were behind her.
However, Van Lith bounced back strong, averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 45.2% shooting. She also led TCU to its deepest NCAA tournament run.
Kia Brooks has cultivated a significant fan base behind her constant support for Flau'jae Johnson and other members of the LSU Tigers.
She also keeps up with the happenings across the Division I circuit, be it through social media posts or commentary. For instance, Brooks highlighted the spirit and impact of camaraderie when Paige Bueckers said that UConn won the 2025 NCAA title "based on the power of friendship."
Hailey Van Lith stunned in a black outfit on draft night
Like Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Aneesah Morrow and other top picks in the 2025 WNBA draft, Hailey Van Lith also dropped jaws with her outfit on Monday. The guard showcased an all-black shiny bodycon dress on the orange carpet.
HVL is fresh off being on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit cover for April, which garnered reactions from Angel Reese, Livvy Dunne and others.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here