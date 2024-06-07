Dan Hurley once discussed daily routines that kept him from becoming "uncontrollable monster" before reaching pinnacle of success as 2x National champ

Dan Hurley is considered one of the best basketball minds in the country, having reached the pinnacle as the reigning two-time national champion. But this comes with its own struggles.

In an interview with Seasons Magazine in October last year, Hurley talked about experiencing depression, stress and anxiety and how he has found himself in "moments of great despair," when things get bad.

He has leaned into a routine around his faith, and meditation exercises with his family for mental health upkeep. His wife, Andrea Hurley, sees the value in the routine that starts at 6 in the morning and includes meditation, prayer, journaling and reading.

“I would be an uncontrollable monster if I didn't have (these) things. These things at least give me a chance when I start the day to have some balance, to have some momentum."

Syndication: Arizona Republic: Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, Ariz, U.S.; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cuts down the cut after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.

Dan Hurley met his wife Andrea while both were students at Seton Hall, and they married in 1997. That same year, Hurley began his career as a college basketball coach, starting as an assistant at Rutgers. So, his family has been behind him through his entire journey of ups and downs through Wagner, Rhode Island and now UConn. Known as a slow builder, he naturally faces some bumps in the process but his routine and his family keep him going.

Dan Hurley on his chances of going into the NBA

Reports have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers are circling around Dan Hurley to hire him as the new franchise coach. ESPN reported that discussions between both parties will be held on Friday and a huge long-term contract might be in the works.

While Hurley or anyone around him hasn't commented on the latest developments, he talked about his prospects of going to the NBA and the only reason he would leave UConn:

"Maybe just burnout," Hurley said on 'The Dan Patrick Show.' "At this point for me, maybe just pushing too hard and probably just breaking down at some point because you just can't keep up the intensity and the energy and the output. And then maybe down the road if I can grow up a little bit, mature with the emotions. Maybe the NBA down, down the road."

Will Dan Hurley take up the Lakers job or will he be returning to Mansfield to try and go for a 3-peat? Only time, and Hurley himself, can answer these questions.

