"Dan Hurley is a slow builder": Colin Cowherd points out standout ability of UConn HC that could help him dominate NBA

Dan Hurley could be moving on to the NBA with the LA Lakers reportedly circling the UConn coach. And analyst Colin Cowherd pointed out one standout ability in the two-time national champion that could help him dominate the league – in the long run.

On his show "The Herd," Cowherd said that the Lakers are looking at a Western Conference stacked with young talent while they have none. According to him, they have to draft and develop players to dominate again and Hurley is exactly the guy who could do that. He compared the UConn boss to Brad Stevens, who's now the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics.

“If you're going to hire Dan Hurley, remember: He’s like Brad Stevens, who the Celtics had (hiring him as a coach after a successful run at Butler)," Cowherd said. "He’s a slow builder, a culture guy. He’s not a microwave guy.

"That's what LeBron (James) and AD (Anthony Davis) want. They want to be good now. He’s a let-it-bake guy. He had a losing record in all three jobs, first year.”

The analyst billed it as a great move, saying having a team full of stars is hard and that the Golden State Warriors model will never be seen again. According to him, the NBA doesn't want that to happen so a lot of the good teams are a slow build. Hurley could be the one starting a rebuild at the Crypto.com Arena.

Adrian Wojnarowski adamant that Dan Hurley is the coach the Lakers want

While reports have suggested that the LA Lakers are moving in on Dan Hurley, they have also been doing interviews with other potential candidates, including JJ Redick. But according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the UConn boss is the one the Lakers are after.

"Throughout this process (Dan Hurley) is the coach they’ve been after," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's First Take." "Everybody else has been essentially due process interviews, due diligence. They want to get Hurley and they are hopeful."

Wojnarowski was among the first to report the news about the potential move. According to his report on ESPN, the franchise has already established a preliminary contact with him and both parties plan to escalate the discussion further. It remains to be seen if and when the hiring goes through.

