"Dan Hurley is the king of college basketball": NCAAB analyst breaks down Lakers' $12 million vs $8 million UConn offer for 2X national champ

College basketball analyst Zach Lowe isn't surprised with Dan Hurley's decision to continue coaching UConn. Hurley reportedly turned down the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to remain with the Huskies as he looks to lead them to their third straight national championship.

Hurley has been the top coach in college basketball and has always been an East Coaster. However, the Lakers had reportedly offered him around $12 million per season, more than the reported $8 million UConn offered him, but he decided to remain with the program.

Lowe believes after factoring in taxes and the cost of living in Los Angeles, the $4 million difference is not as much as many think.

"I wasn't surprised and I'm less surprised now that Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski) mentioned an $8 million figure from UConn," Lowe said on ESPN's 'Get Up.' "Eight versus 12, you factor in taxes and cost of living, the gap shrinks. He's got it made at UConn, despite all the changes in college basketball, he's the king of college basketball."

Trending

Expand Tweet

It is an interesting take from Lowe, as not many fans thought about taxes or the cost of living and saw the $12 million the Lakers offered compared to the $8 million Hurley took from UConn. But as Lowe said, the pay wasn't much different, so Hurley gets to stay at UConn and in college basketball.

UConn 'thrilled' Dan Hurley will remain its head coach

After Dan Hurley informed UConn he would be remaining as the head coach of the Huskies, the school sent out a statement.

UConn athletic director David Benedict said he was thrilled with Hurley's decision to continue as the school's coach.

“We are thrilled that Dan Hurley has made the decision to stay at UConn and continue building upon our championship tradition," Benedict said, via Sportsnet. "He has helped return our men’s basketball program back to the pinnacle of the sport, including back-to-back NCAA Championships, and we’re grateful for his loyalty to UConn.

“We look forward to Dan’s continued leadership on and off the court at UConn. He will continue to bring great pride to Husky fans everywhere as we work toward a three-peat.”

Hurley has been the head coach of the Huskies since 2018 and has gone 141-58 in six years with the program. He also has led them to back-to-back national championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback