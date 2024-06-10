"Dan Hurley has a big personality, a big ego": NCAAB analyst breaks down most "compelling opportunity" for UConn HC with LeBron James in his team

College basketball analyst John Fanta believes the opportunity to coach LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be too tempting for Dan Hurley. Hurley had spoken about wanting to three-peat at UConn but his name came out of nowhere as the Lakers' top target for their vacant head coaching job.

Hurley met with Los Angeles this weekend and it's expected that a decision will be made on Monday regarding his future. Fanta thinks Hurley's "big ego" could be the reason why he takes the job with the Lakers as he is always after the biggest challenge.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Here's the deal, this is the LA Lakers. Hurley has a big personality, a big ego. For him he doesn't care the Lakers have had seven head coaches in 15 years. He bet on himself before," Fanta said on The Carlton Show.

"He will be willing to do it again. If he doesn't take this job, the NBA will come calling to him again. But there will never be a more polarizing, compelling opportunity than LeBron James, the Lakers, and that challenge, that idea that it is right now."

Dan Hurley says the Lakers made a 'compelling case' to be head coach

Dan Hurley says the Lakers made a compelling case to be the head coach

Dan Hurley has been the head coach of the UConn Huskies since 2018 and has led the program to back-to-back national championships.

Speaking to ESPN, Hurley says the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision" for him to be Los Angeles' next head coach. He also told ESPN that "he left "extremely impressed" with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss."

Although Hurley was impressed with the Lakers' pitch, he says he is spending time weighing his options before deciding on where he will be coaching next season.

If he does take the job with the Los Angeles Lakers, he would owe UConn $1.875 million for his buyout as compared to a $7.5 million buyout if he decided to pursue a head coaching job at another college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback