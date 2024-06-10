  • home icon
  • "Dan Hurley had lot worse panic attacks": NCAAB insider reveals UConn HC's early struggles with mental health triggered by relentless crave for grind

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Jun 10, 2024 11:39 GMT
NCAA insider Seth Davis reveals Dan Hurley's early struggles with mental health

Dan Hurley is one of the best coaches in the NCAA world. He spearheaded the UConn Huskies' back-to-back title runs, becoming the only coach to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007. However, despite being in the top lot of what he does, the esteemed coach's success comes through several internal battles.

NCAA insider Seth Davis spoke on Hurley's early struggles with mental health. In a Bleacher Report live, Davis talked about the coach's struggles that came after leading UConn to the national title last fall.

"Nine days after he cut down the nets in Houston, he went to New York Stock Exchange to ring the bell - this is kind of a celebration for winning the championship. And in the breakfast reception that morning, he suffered a mild panic attack," Davis narrated.
"It wasn't super unusual for Dan. It doesn't happen frequently, but it does happen. So he had a panic attack that day. He's had a lot worse panic attacks. He got through it. Thankfully, his wife was there to help him out in that regard," Davis added.

Upon inquiring with Dan Hurley about the probable reasons for his struggle, Davis learned that the UConn coach was going through the Arrival Fallacy. It is a false notion where one believes that reaching a particular goal leads to long-term fulfillment.

Seth Davis claimed despite the validation and joy of winning his first NCAA title, Hurley could not experience a sense of content. With that, Davis cited that Dan Hurley's satisfaction lies in the grind and process of leading a roster to the title, rather than the shining moment.

The Los Angeles Lakers want Dan Hurley to repeat his UConn wizardry with them

After several rumors of JJ Redick being the frontrunner in the Lakers' pursuit of a new coach, the franchise has made approaches to hire UConn men's coach Dan Hurley.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka met with Hurley in LA before last weekend. While Hurley claimed the Lakers presented a compelling vision and long-term offer, he still cherishes everything he has built with the Huskies and decided to weigh it over the weekend.

Even though the Lakers have had multiple in-person interviews with New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, Hurley remains the frontrunner for the coaching role. Moreover, coaching in the big league stands as one of Hurley's ultimate goals.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
