"What happened to JJ!!"- Lakers fans stunned as franchise reportedly targets Dan Hurley as next HC despite JJ Redick rumors 

The LA Lakers have potentially changed their plans to sign JJ Redick as their next head coach, with UConn's Dan Hurley emerging as the latest target. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the biggest offseason rumor around LA on Thursday morning, reporting that the Lakers are planning to get the back-to-back national champion to the NBA on a long-term deal.

Despite widely reported rumors around Redick being the frontrunner to land the coaching job, Wojnaorwksi said Hurley has been at the forefront of the Lakers' coaching search since the beginning as the franchise continued interviewing other candidates.

The two parties are expected to continue discussions in the coming days.

"Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are eager to formally discuss their vision with Hurley of marrying his dominant program --- built upon both his tactical acumen and elite player development -- to the storied Lakers’ brand, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski said.

Lakers fans were stunned at these reports, citing the increasing belief around JJ Redick replacing Darvin Ham as the team's next coach on a long-term deal. One fan expressed shock at Dan Hurley links, saying:

"What happened to jj!!!"

Another called Redick rumors a "smoke screen."

"WHAT HAPPENED TO JJ LMAOOO THAT SHIT WAS A SMOKE SCREEN"

One fan mocked Redick's current profession, saying:

"Meanwhile, JJ Redick will return to podcasting and writing slam poetry."

One fan believed this was the right move, saying a fifth championship for LeBron James was inevitable:

"LEBRON GETTING RING NUMBER 5 LETS GOOOOO"

Lakers prioritizing long-term signing with Dan Hurley and JJ Redick as reported targets

With rumors of Dan Hurley being linked to the Lakers emerging, earlier reports about the franchise hoping to land an HC for the long run seem to be true. The Lakers have looked at a young crop of coaches among their potential targets, who are top assistants on other teams and someone as inexperienced as JJ Redick.

Hurley has no NBA experience, either. However, he has tons of coaching experience at a college level. The 51-year-old has been in coaching circles since 1996. He got his first NCAA job in 2010 with Wagner, followed by a six-year stint with Rhode Island Rams. He's been with UConn since 2018.

He's turned it into one of the most successful college teams, leading them to the NCAA tournament the last four years and winning the championship in the past two.

It's unclear if Hurley can make an instant impact if signed by the Lakers, but from a long-term perspective, where the Lakers could go into a rebuild after LeBron James calls time and Anthony Davis is past his prime, he could be an excellent choice.