Dan Hurley pays homage to Dick Vitale as sportscaster raises $12.5 million for cancer research: "He is a relentless force of nature" 

Longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale returned to call his first game in two years in February after getting vocal cords surgery last year during his latest battle with cancer. Vitale has battled cancer four times - including lymph node, lymphoma, melanoma and vocal cord cancer - throughout his storied career.

Ad

Dick Vitale - declared cancer-free in December 2024 - called his first game in two years during the clash pitting the Clemson Tigers against the Duke Blue Devils in February this year. On Friday, the well-regarded ESPN personality held the 20th Annual Dick Vitale Gala which aids in pediatric cancer research raising $12.5 million.

Among the attendees was charismatic UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley who praised Vitale's vitality while speaking to the media after the event.

Ad

Trending

“I got 20-year-old graduate assistants who aren’t getting after it the way this guy is getting after it,” Dan Hurley said. “He is a relentless force of nature. I had to ask people this year at the event, does he have an assistant who texts and calls on his behalf? Because this can’t be Dick Vitale that is doing all this texting and calling.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Hurley's wife - Andrea Hurley who attended the event - also praised Vitale's work with the gala over the years.

"In awe of Dickie V, the kids, the honorees, the attendees and most of all the $12.5 million raised in one night on the 20th Anniversary of the Dick Vitale Gala which is way over $100 million raised for Pediatric Cancer Research," Andrea Hurley wrote.

Ad

Dick Vitale's gala hits ambitious goal

Dick Vitale held his first gala 20 years ago to raise $100 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. On Friday, the event raised $12.5 million, totaling $105.4 million over 20 events. Vitale informed attendees that he will continue this mission despite reaching his fundraising goals.

“There are great strides being made now in terms of cancer research for youngsters,” Vitale said. “Not as much as I would like, but there are strides. I will tell you, until they bury me, until my last word, I will preach and beg and plead for dollars.”

After the Duke Blue Devils beat the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Tournament championship game on March 16, Dick Vitale revealed that his doctors had recommended more extensive rest for his vocal cords and hoped to continue to call college basketball games next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here