Dan Hurley pays homage to Dick Vitale as sportscaster raises $12.5 million for cancer research: "He is a relentless force of nature" 

Longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale returned to call his first game in two years in February after getting vocal cords surgery last year during his latest battle with cancer. Vitale has battled cancer four times - including lymph node, lymphoma, melanoma and vocal cord cancer - throughout his storied career.
Dick Vitale - declared cancer-free in December 2024 - called his first game in two years during the clash pitting the Clemson Tigers against the Duke Blue Devils in February this year. On Friday, the well-regarded ESPN personality held the 20th Annual Dick Vitale Gala which aids in pediatric cancer research raising $12.5 million.
Among the attendees was charismatic UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley who praised Vitale's vitality while speaking to the media after the event.
“I got 20-year-old graduate assistants who aren’t getting after it the way this guy is getting after it,” Dan Hurley said. “He is a relentless force of nature. I had to ask people this year at the event, does he have an assistant who texts and calls on his behalf? Because this can’t be Dick Vitale that is doing all this texting and calling.”
Dan Hurley's wife - Andrea Hurley who attended the event - also praised Vitale's work with the gala over the years.
"In awe of Dickie V, the kids, the honorees, the attendees and most of all the $12.5 million raised in one night on the 20th Anniversary of the Dick Vitale Gala which is way over $100 million raised for Pediatric Cancer Research," Andrea Hurley wrote.
Dick Vitale's gala hits ambitious goal
Dick Vitale held his first gala 20 years ago to raise $100 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. On Friday, the event raised $12.5 million, totaling $105.4 million over 20 events. Vitale informed attendees that he will continue this mission despite reaching his fundraising goals.
“There are great strides being made now in terms of cancer research for youngsters,” Vitale said. “Not as much as I would like, but there are strides. I will tell you, until they bury me, until my last word, I will preach and beg and plead for dollars.”
After the Duke Blue Devils beat the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Tournament championship game on March 16, Dick Vitale revealed that his doctors had recommended more extensive rest for his vocal cords and hoped to continue to call college basketball games next season.
