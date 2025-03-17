Dan Hurley previews Liam McNeeley's personality as UConn set to face Oklahoma in March Madness: "Cares so much about not letting people down"

UConn guard Liam McNeeley has been one of the Huskies's best players in a season where they've struggled to replicate the highs of the past national championship-winning seasons. He will be one of the team's go-to players when the No. 8-seeded Huskies open their March Madness run with a clash against the No. 9-seeded Oklahoma Sooners.

In a clip posted on "UConn Daily's" YouTube page after Selection Sunday, UConn coach Dan Hurley analyzed McNeeley's personality when asked whether the Huskies needed him to step up during the NCAA Tournament (10:00).

"He (Liam McNeeley) does and he doesn't," Hurley said. "He doesn't in the sense that he cares so much about UConn, he cares so much about his performance, he cares about not letting people down. The coaches, the team, his family and I mean everyone that's invested in him. I mean, he's wired to absolutes, the right and wrong way for somebody that way.

"But then, he also has a mental toughness and swagger about him. Several big spots this year that we've needed him. Baylor at home and no Alex (Karaban), Gonzaga at the Garden, at Creighton. The guy played rare games."

Liam McNeeley wins prestigious Big East Award

Liam McNeeley has averaged 14.5 points on 39.1 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. On Wednesday (Mar. 12), he was named the Big East Freshman of the Year ahead of Georgetown Hoyas star Thomas Sorbet. McNeeley is the only UConn freshman to win the award alongside San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, who helped the team win the national championship last season.

After winning the award, UConn coach Dan Hurley defended McNeeley's win after Georgetown coach Ed Cooley claimed that Sorbet should have won it instead. Hurley pointed out how former Villanova Wildcats guard Cam Whitmore won it last year instead of Alex Karaban despite the latter's national championship success.

"I understand it. He's (Cooley) defending his guy," Dan Hurley said. "I've done that. I'm still talking about Alex Karaban losing to Cam Whitmore, and I'm still bringing up Tristen Newton not getting it last year.

"The league should've given co-Rookies of the Year to Alex and Cam Whitmore, because Alex deserved it. Cam was hurt a lot, and Alex was a starter on a team that had a great year. I think sometimes, the league should step in when it should be co-."

Liam McNeeley had his coming-of-age game when he tallied 26.0 points and 8.0 rebounds against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, announcing himself as a significant force in college basketball.

