Dan Hurley puts "pettiness" aside while lauding Todd Golden's Florida ahead of national championship game

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley threw a fit after his team was beaten by Florida in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, the Huskies coach has now acknowledged that his team was just no match for the Gators on that day.

Ad

Hurley fumed at the officials after his team’s 77-75 loss to Florida, and his actions went viral, sparking reactions in the college basketball community. Some insisted that he acted disrespectfully towards the Gators.

On the latest episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast by Barstool Sports, Hurley handed Florida respect, saying that he feels no animosity toward them.

“When you've experienced championship glory, you don't get the petty moral victories that way,” he said (Timestamp: 1:10). "We had opportunities.

Ad

Trending

"Up three with the ball, in transition, three-and-a-half minutes to go with a chance maybe to get a 3 in transition and take a six-point lead, but we turned the ball over ... from there (Walter) Clayton took over and did a little bit of like a Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier thing, and he's kept doing it.”

Ad

Hurley also took the opportunity to praise the roster put together by Florida coach Todd Golden.

“Listen. Houston is amazing. They're doing it on culture and just a program mentality,” he said. “With Florida, and I think with Duke, they put together incredible rosters. Their roster construction is, like, top-, top-notch, you know, high-level stuff. And the same thing with Auburn."

Ad

Ad

UConn won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024, and Florida has proven that beating the reigning champions was no fluke. The Gators have made their way to the NCAA Tournament final for the first time since 2007, where they will face Houston.

Golden is in his third season with the program, and it has been his best one yet. After failing to make March Madness in his maiden campaign, he was eliminated in the Round of 64 last year. This season, he already led the team to an SEC Tournament title, and they earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Dan Hurley crowns Connecticut the basketball capital of the world

Final Four national championship game practice: Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The UConn women’s basketball team won the 2025 NCAA title with a dominant 82-59 win over South Carolina on Sunday. There were several reactions to the victory, and one of them was the UConn men's coach, who made a bold declaration.

Ad

“@UConnWBB 12 Time National Champions!! Undeniably the Basketball Capital of the World…Storrs, Connecticut,” Dan Hurley wrote on his X account.

It was the first national title for the Huskies women since 2016 and the 12th in their history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness