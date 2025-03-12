Dan Hurley recalls why Geno Auriemma told him to potentially consider leaving UConn after rough Maui stretch

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies got a rude awakening during the 2024 Maui Invitational, with the two-time defending NCAA champions losing all of their games in the early-season college basketball tournament. Hurley revealed in an interview with "60 Minutes," which premiered on YouTube on Monday, that fellow UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave him a piece of advice following that rough stretch

The show had earlier featured Hurley's heated exchange with officials in UConn's overtime loss to Memphis in their Maui opener. He grew more irate and inconsolable as the tournament proceeded the next two days, with the Huskies losing their following games against Colorado and Dayton to finish last in the event.

CBS correspondent Jon Wertheim asked Hurley what Auriemma said to him after that winless trip to Hawaii.

"You know, if the only outcome that makes you a successful coach or a successful season is whether you hang up a national championship banner, then you should get out immediately," Hurley said (Timestamp 3:30).

Jon Wertheim asked Dan Hurley if Auriemma's words registered with him. At first, he said that it didn't. Auriemma kept driving his message, though, during Hurley's practice sessions, coaching his UConn colleague from the sideline.

"Hey Dan, you know the joy of relationships with your players, the joy of getting the most out of your team," Auriemma told Hurley (Timestamp 3:53).

"If you’re only in it for the championship pursuit and none of that other stuff means anything to you anymore and it’s just banners and rings, then you should get out cause it ain’t gonna happen every year buddy."

Big East Tournament beckons for Dan Hurley as UConn Huskies target back-to-back title wins

The UConn Huskies will start their quest for a ninth Big East Tournament Championship on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies, who received a first-round bye as the third seed, will face the winner of Wednesday's showdown between the sixth-seeded Villanova Wildcats and the 11th-seeded Seton Hall Pirates.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies cuts a piece of the net after winning the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Basketball Tournament Final at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Getty

Dan Hurley and the Huskies enter the tournament as the defending champions. They defeated Xavier and St. John's in the earlier rounds last year before beating the Marquette Golden Eagles 73-57 in the Big East Tournament finals. Donovan Clingan scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Huskies, who captured their first Big East Tournament title since 2011.

