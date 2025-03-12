"Embarrassed" Dan Hurley regrets viral UConn referee moment: "If I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I would've said it"

During UConn's game against Butler in January, Dan Hurley was caught on camera berating a referee. Late in the first half, Hurley was seen yelling at the official for turning his back while he tried to argue a call.

"I’m the best coach in the f***ing sport," Hurley shouted at the ref.

The heated exchange went viral on social media, with many fans criticizing Hurley's outburst.

In an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS, correspondent Jon Wertheim addressed the referee incident and asked Dan Hurley to reconcile his public persona as an intense coach with his feeling of self-doubt.

"I'm complex," Hurley said (10:24). "Now listen, I had no idea — if I knew the camera was on me, there's no way I would've said it. But I'm embarrassed.

"When I get into it, at sometimes I will say or do anything that I think may give me some type of an advantage either with an official or with firing my team up, or with carrying myself with a confidence and a swagger that is going to give my team the ability to play better."

UConn won back-to-back national championships under Hurley and is on a quest to make it three in a row this season. With as bumpy a journey as it was, the Huskies ended the regular season ranked third in the Big East, winning four straight games to close out the year.

Can Dan Hurley and UConn win three in a row?

With March Madness just around the corner, it remains to be seen whether Dan Hurley can lead the UConn Huskies to its third straight national title — something no school has done since John Wooden's UCLA won seven in a row from 1967 to 1973.

But UConn hasn't been free from strife this season, losing six games in Big East play and getting denied the regular-season championship.

However, Hurley believes the dream of a three-peat is still attainable despite his team's inconsistencies.

"Yeah, there's a path to it," he told Jon Wertheim in the same interview (12:25).

Wertheim pushed Dan Hurley further on whether this season would be considered a disappointment if UConn doesn't win.

"No, not totally, because I didn't put together a team that could do it," he replied. "Anytime that you don't do it, deep down inside, you're not gonna look at those years the same way. There's gonna be a feeling of failure that comes with it."

The Huskies begin their postseason quest on Thursday in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden.

