Victor Wembanyama is preparing for his first-ever NBA appearance at the legendary Madison Square Garden, as the San Antonio Spurs visit New York on Wednesday to take on the Knicks. On Monday, Madison Square Garden saw another debut, as James Harden made his first appearance in a Clippers' uniform in the 97-111 loss to the Knicks.

In this article, we take a look at the five best NBA debuts at Madison Square Garden, heading into Victor Wembanyama's first game in the legendary arena.

5 best NBA debuts at Madison Square Garden

#5 - Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson played at MSG for the first time on November 12, 1996 and didn't disappoint. The then superstar of the Philadelphia 76ers finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals en route to a 101-97 win over the Knicks.

In his career, Iverson never won the NBA championship, but won the regular-season MVP award in 2001, while leading Philadelphia to the Finals and a loss to the LA Lakers. He also retired as a four-time scoring champion and became a Hall of Famer in 2016.

#4 - Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson had an impressive debut at Madison Square Garden back in 1980 (AP Photo/The Tampa Bay Times, Will Vragovic)

The Lakers and NBA legend appeared at Madison Square Garden for the first time on February 5, 1980, helping his team rally past New York (116-105). Magic Johnson posted an impressive triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Magic went on to win five championships, three Finals MVP and three regular-season MVP in his legendary career.

#3 - Chris Paul

Chris Paul flirted with the triple-double in his debut at Madison Square Garden back in 2006 (27 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds)

Chris Paul joined the league in 2005 and he first played at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2006, when the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Knicks (109-98), thanks to Paul's stellar performance.

Chris Paul, now with the Golden State Warriors and still in chase of his first title, flirted with the triple-double in his MSG debut with 27 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

#2 - Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan debuted at Madison Square Garden exactly 39 years ago (November 8, 1984). He posted 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks en route to a 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Jordan, who won six NBA championships and Finals MVP, later made some of his best career performances at MSG.

#1 - Hakeem Olajuwon

The legendary big man of the Houston Rockets was unstoppable in his debut at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 1985. Olajuwon had a monster double-double of 30 points and 25 rebounds, along with three blocks and three steals in the Rockets' 113-105 win over the Knicks.

Hakeem Olajuwon retired as a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP (1994, 1995) as well as the regular-season MVP in 1994.