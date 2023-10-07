LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open their preseason with a game on Oct. 7 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This will be the first time the two teams will meet since last season’s playoff where the Lakers eliminated the Warriors. Both teams have retooled, particularly Darvin Ham’s team who has added multiple players to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Dubs will see Chris Paul for the first time in a Warriors uniform.

James, Austin Reaves and Draymond Green will not play. The Lakers want to keep the four-time MVP as fresh as possible while Reaves is forced to sit out following his World Cup campaign with Team USA. Green is sidelined for several weeks due to an injury.

Despite the trio not seeing action, the game will be highly anticipated as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, “CP3” and Anthony Davis are expected to play.

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: October 7, 2023 / 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center / San Francisco, California

Lakers vs. Warriors game preview

The new-look Lakers will be interesting to see. Without LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Darvin Ham will give plenty of opportunities to some of their additions. Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and rookies Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis could see extended action. How the new players will adjust to Ham’s system will be crucial to their success in the upcoming season.

It will take time before Chris Paul in a Warriors uniform will look natural. Steve Kerr’s team has thrived in continuity so it will be exciting to watch how “CP3” will adjust to playing alongside Steph Curry. The two point guards have been working on their chemistry. Seeing them play together against the Lakers should be must-watch TV.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Lakers (+1.5) vs. Warriors (-1.5)

Over/Under: 220.5

Moneyline: -124

The final score will not matter to Darvin Ham and Steve Ker. It will be extremely tough to predict the winner of the LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game. Still, Golden State has the edge as they will be playing in front of their home fans.

With LeBron James and Austin Reaves on the sidelines, the Warriors already have an advantage. Draymond Green isn’t available but Golden State should be the favorites to emerge as winners.

Ham will undoubtedly test various combinations considering the Lakers added several new players. His team will be tested against the discipline and experience of the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors could open their preseason with a win against the LeBron James-less LA Lakers.

LA Lakers roster:

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Austin Reaves

D’Angelo Russell

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

Jarred Vanderbilt

Taurean Prince

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Christian Wood

Jaxson Hayes

Cam Reddish

Max Christie

Maxwell Lewis

Golden State Warriors roster:

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Chris Paul

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Gay Payton II

Kevon Looney

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Brandin Podziemski

Cory Joseph

Dario Saric

Trayce Jackson-Davis