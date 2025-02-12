Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea Hurley drops 1-word reaction to UConn coach taunting Creighton fans after win

Dan Hurley's UConn team picked up a big win at No. 24 Creighton on Tuesday night. ESPN took to IG to post Hurley waving goodbye to Bluejays fans after the game and reminding them of the Huskies' back-to-back national titles.

Hurley's wife Andrea had a one-word reaction to the ESPN post on her IG story.

"Facts," she said.

Andrea Hurley reacts to ESPN post about husband on IG

Despite being 17-7 and unranked currently, Hurley's Huskies are coming off back-to-back National Championship titles. The head coach is currently in his seventh season at UConn and has led the team to NCAA Tournament appearances in every season since 2021.

Hurley's second consecutive national title led to him being named the 2024 Naismith National Coach of the Year.

What's going wrong for Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies this season?

Even though the team is coming off the Big East win over the ranked Bluejays, UConn has come up short of its success in the past two seasons this year. The Huskies are currently fourth in Big East standings with a 9-4 conference record. They have already doubled their losses from last season.

Their 2024-25 season was off to a rocky start. The team entered the Maui Invitational 4-0 but lost all three matchups in the invitational. The Huskies seemed to find their rhythm after this, recording eight straight wins. However, one of these wins came at a price — the loss of star forward Liam McNeeley.

McNeeley suffered a high ankle sprain during a Jan. 1 win over DePaul. UConn won the first game without the freshman forward but went on to drop conference matchups against Villanova, Creighton and Xavier.

The Huskies saw McNeeley's return in Friday's loss to then No. 12 St. John's, who now sit at No. 9. The forward put up 18 points in his return but struggled from the field, shooting just 26.7% percent. When the Week 15 rankings came out, UConn became unranked for the first time since the start of the 2022-23 season.

It didn't take McNeeley much time to adjust to being back. He started in Tuesday night's contest against Creighton and played 38 minutes. He recorded a career-high 38 points for the Huskies and made it a double-double with ten rebounds.

The team still has seven games left in the regular season, and if McNeeley can continue performing how he did against the Bluejays, Hurley's Huskies may be able to turn this season around and make a tournament run.

