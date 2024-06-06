Dan Hurley shares "complicated" side of his UConn contract amid buzz around Lakers coaching job: "I'm not a businessman"

One of the biggest news stories in the NCAAB world is that UConn head coach Dan Hurley is targeted as the LA Lakers' next coach alongside JJ Redick. While talking to the media on Wednesday, Hurley answered some important questions about his current contract with the Huskies.

Hurley was asked about the status of his new contract after winning the NCAAB national championship last season. He said that the status of the development of a new contract is complicated, and it is something that his agent is handling.

"There's a lot," Hurley said. "It's complicated. There's a business side of it, which you allow your agent to advise you on. And so I'm not a businessman. I'm not good at that. But I'm a one-trick pony. So it's probably taken more time than I think anyone any of us would have liked.

"But it's not something that's ever been a rush for me. I think when you've won back-to-back championships, you're not calling your agent. And you're worried about the status of your contract and more worried about recruiting, scheduling."

When asked how he felt after his contribution to the wins and titles, he said it was a reward he worked hard for. Hurley acknowledged that coaching demands significant sacrifices, with high pressure and total commitment that leave little to no room for family or social life.

However, Dan Hurley also recognized that victories are like "sweet spots" that increase the market value of a coach and are the perfect motivation to find the right balance.

Dan Hurley reportedly met with Huskies players to inform them about the offer from Lakers

As per John Fanta, a college sports insider, Dan Hurley met with his players to inform them that he is in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers for a potential coaching position.

He has been the head coach at UConn for the last six seasons, leading the team to remarkable success and reaching the NCAA Tournament multiple times. This makes him a perfect candidate for the Lakers, who are aggressively pursuing him, to look into. Although no final decision has been made, the NCAAB world will hold onto its breath until the official word comes out.

