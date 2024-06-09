Dan Hurley-to-Lakers transition remains uncertain amid reports of UConn HC not informing 2024 UConn recruits about future plans

Ever since the speculation started about UConn head coach Dan Hurley being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the basketball world has been buzzing.

However, this entire story has created doubt among UConn's 2024 recruits, who are unsure of Hurley's plans and now don't know what's next.

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria tweeted that a meeting will be held today (June 9) to discuss the present circumstances and what lies ahead.

"Dan Hurley and the UConn staff have not reached out to their 2024 recruits to let them know either way what his plans are," Zagoria reported. "Danny and Luke Murray were at Billy Joel last night at MSG and there will reportedly be a UConn team meeting today."

Hurley, who clinched two national championships in a row with UConn, has a big decision to make that could change his career and the paths of two famous basketball teams.

While the prospect of coaching one of the most storied NBA franchises is promising, it brings up uncertainties regarding his commitment to UConn’s recruits.

Five fresh additions are set to grace HC Hurley's Connecticut roster for the upcoming 2024-25 season. That includes two transfer-ins, point guard Aidan Mahaney from Saint Mary's and a 6-foot-10 center Tarris Reed Jr. from Michigan. The other recruits are five-star forward Liam McNeeley, Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham.

Dan Hurley's potential $100 million contract with the Lakers

Dan Hurley and his wife Andrea traveled to Los Angeles to meet with Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday. The two parties discussed Hurley potentially becoming the club's head coach.

No official confirmation has been made, but it would be a tough decision for Hurley. However, the scale at which the Lakers could pay him and the potential to succeed in the NBA is something he will think about.

According to Fox Sports' broadcaster, John Fanta, the Lakers are preparing to offer Hurley more than $100 million. Jovan Buha from The Athletic reported that Mike Krzyzewski's trust in Hurley is the major reason the Lakers are pushing hard to get Hurley.

Moreover, earlier this year, Dan also revealed that it was Coach K who insisted he accept the UConn job in 2018. Following the 2023 championship season, Hurley agreed to a contract renewal with Connecticut for $32.1 million over six years.

